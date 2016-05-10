BRIEF-Public Storage announces pricing of preferred shares of beneficial interest, Series C

May 10 Public Storage

* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.125% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, Series C

* Priced a public offering of 8,000,000 depositary shares at $25.00 per depositary share

* Each depositary share represents 1/1,000 of a 5.125% cumulative preferred share of beneficial interest, series c