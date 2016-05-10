版本:
BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust reports Q1 loss per share $2.11

May 10 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Q1 loss per share $2.11

* Q1 revenue $12.2 million versus $12.3 million

* Says at a minimum, company anticipates disposing of 20 legacy hotels in 2016

* Expects to market up to 27 legacy hotels in 2016, including four closed dispositions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

