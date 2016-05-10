版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Vornado Realty Trust completes $273 mln refinancing of Warner building in Washington DC

May 10 Vornado Realty Trust

* Vornado completes $273 million refinancing of the Warner building in Washington DC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

