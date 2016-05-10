BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1 bln of Citizens Bank NA senior notes

May 10 Citizens Financial Group Inc

* Announces pricing of $1.0 billion of Citizens Bank NA senior notes

* Pricing of note offering by Citizens Bank NA of $1 billion principal amount of 2.550% notes due May 13, 2021, at an issue price of 99.907%