BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1 bln of Citizens Bank NA senior notes

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Citizens Financial Group Inc
* Announces pricing of $1.0 billion of Citizens Bank NA senior notes
* Pricing of note offering by Citizens Bank NA of $1 billion principal amount of 2.550% notes due May 13, 2021, at an issue price of 99.907% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.