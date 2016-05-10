版本:
BRIEF-Real Industry Q1 loss per share $0.38

May 10 Real Industry Inc :

* " outlook for 2016 remains positive"

* Real industry reports fiscal 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.38

* Q1 revenue $309.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $308.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

