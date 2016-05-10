版本:
BRIEF-Crown Point estimates 2016 capital expenditures of $5 mln

May 10 Crown Point Energy Inc :

* Qtrly funds flow per share - operations $0.01

* Estimates a total of $5.0 million of capital expenditures for 2016

* Crown point announces operating and financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

