BRIEF-Chinook Energy qtrly average daily production 5,753 Boe/D

May 10 Chinook Energy Inc :

* Chinook Energy Inc qtrly average daily production 5,753 boe/d versus 7,668 boe/d

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Reducing our total 2016 capital program to $10.1 million

* Chinook Energy Inc Announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

