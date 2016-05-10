版本:
BRIEF-Eagle Bulk Shipping Q1 adj loss per share $0.73 excluding items

May 10 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc :

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $1.04

* Q1 revenue $21.3 million versus $26.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

