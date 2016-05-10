版本:
中国
2016年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Golden Queen Mining Q1 basic loss per share $0.09

May 10 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd

* Q1 basic loss per share $0.09

* Golden queen announces financial results for the first quarter of 2016 and provides a project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

