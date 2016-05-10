版本:
BRIEF-Rodinia Lithium appoints Fred Leigh as CEO

May 10 Rodinia Lithium Inc

* Says fred leigh appointed as president and ceo effective today

* Rodinia lithium inc says leigh is being appointed to replace william randall who is resigning as president and ceo

* Rodinia provides corporate update and update on change of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

