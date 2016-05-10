BRIEF-Joseph T. Ryerson & Son to offer senior secured notes

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Ryerson Holding Corp
* To offer senior secured notes due 2022 generating aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $650 million
* To use net proceeds, available cash and/or borrowings to repurchase and/or redeem in full jt ryerson's 9% senior secured notes due 2017
* To use net proceeds along with available cash and/or borrowings to repurchase up to $95 million of jt ryerson's 11.25% senior notes due 2018
* Joseph t. Ryerson & son, inc. Announces proposed offering of senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.