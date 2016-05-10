BRIEF-Check point software technologies extends share repurchase program

May 10 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Authorized to continue to repurchase up to $250 million of shares each quarter, up to an aggregate of $1.5 billion

* New plan replaces previous repurchase plan adopted in january 2015

* Check point software technologies announces extension to the share repurchase program