BRIEF-Anfield Nickel Corp to change name to "Anfield Gold"

May 10 Anfield Nickel Corp

* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 30.5 million common shares in capital of anfield at a price of cdn $0.82 per share

* Says marshall koval has been appointed as anfield's chairman

* Anfield nickel corp says net proceeds of private placement will be used to pay amounts owing to reinarda mineracao ltd

* Anfield announces cdn $25.0 million private placement of common shares, name change to "anfield gold corp." and appointment of john murphy to the board