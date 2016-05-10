BRIEF-Staples and Office Depot to terminate merger agreement

UPDATE 4-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
May 10 Staples Inc :
* Staples and Office Depot to terminate merger agreement
* Initiating new $300 million cost reduction plan
* Says exploring strategic alternatives for European operations
* Staples will pay Office Depot a $250 million break-up fee
* Says Staples also plans to terminate its agreement to sell more than $550 million in large corporate contract business
* To invest in lower prices and improved supply chain capabilities and add more than 1,000 associates to its mid-market sales force
* Says plans to resume repurchasing its common stock through open-market purchases during Q2 of 2016
* Company expects share repurchases of approximately $100 million in 2016
* Says company plans to close at least 50 stores in North America in 2016
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)