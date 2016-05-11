BRIEF-Innvest Real Estate Investment will be sold to Bluesky Hotels

May 10 Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust
:
* Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust enters into
definitive agreement with Bluesky Hotels And Resorts to be
acquired for $7.25 in cash per unit
* Says $2.1 billion transaction has unanimous support of
innvest's board of trustees.
* Proposed transaction values innvest at approximately $2.1
billion , including assumption of innvest's net debt
* Innvest's headquarters will remain in Toronto, Canada
* Bluesky intends Innvest will maintain its senior
leadership team, workforce, including drew coles , president and
chief executive officer
