BRIEF-Tamarack Valley posts Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 11 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 first quarter
results
* Production in quarter averaged 9,582 boe/d (55 pct
liquids), an increase of 18 pct over Q1 of 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Re-Affirming its 2016 annual average production guidance
of between 8,700-9,700 boe/d
* Qtrly total revenue $19.6 million versus $25.3 million
* As a result of activity in Q1, tamarack is currently
exceeding internal expectations
* Should commodity prices change for a sustained period,
company will look to adjust its 2016 capital expenditure program
* Co's first half 2016 average production is on target to be
within upper half of its guidance range of 9,100 to 9,600 boe/d.
