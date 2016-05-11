BRIEF-Canadian Solar Q1 earnings per share $0.39

May 11 Canadian Solar Inc :
* Q1 total solar module shipments were 1,198 mw, of which
1,172 mw were recognized in revenue, compared to 1,398 mw in q4
* Raises revenue guidance for 2016 reflecting expectation to
sell more solar power plants in h2 year
* For q2 of 2016, company expects total module shipments to
be in range of approximately 1,200 mw to 1,250 mw
* Recorded a gain on change in fair value of derivatives of
$2.7 million in q1 of 2016
* Foreign exchange gain in q1 of 2016 was $8.5 million
* Company's wafer manufacturing capacity at its luoyang
plant, henan province , is expected to reach 1.0 gw by june of
2016
* For full year 2016, company maintains its guidance for
total module shipments to be in range of approximately 5.4 gw to
5.5 gw
* Inventories at end of q1 of 2016 were $413.2 million ,
compared to $334.5 million at end of q4
* Company's 700 mw cell manufacturing plant, located in
south east asia , is expected to be commissioned in second half
of 2016
* Plan to sell some assets in second half of this year
* At end of q1 of 2016, company booked approximately $1.6
billion of solar power plant assets under non-current assets
* For full year 2016, company maintains its guidance for
total module shipments
* Solar power plant assets in oecd countries are expected to
reach 1.1 gw by end of 2016
* Canadian solar reports first quarter 2016 results and
raises annual revenue guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion
* Q1 revenue $721.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $663.7
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $710 million to $760 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)