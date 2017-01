May 11 Sunworks Inc :

* Says order backlog on march 31, 2016 was $39.8 million, up 271% from year ago period and down 19.6 % sequentially

* Sunworks reports over 100% organic revenue growth in first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $19.6 million versus $5.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $100 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.02