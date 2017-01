May 11 Promis Neurosciences Inc

* Promis neurosciences announces first quarter 2016 results

* Funds, together with proceeds from private placement, will fund operations into Q3 of fiscal 2016

* Net loss for three months ended March 31, 2016 was $670,150

* Due to "robust" IP estate relating to misfolded SOD1 in ALS, co actively seeking collaborative development partnership in field