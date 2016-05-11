BRIEF-The Wendy's Company reports Q1 EPS of $0.09 from continuing operations

May 11 The Wendy's Company Reports Strong First
* We are increasing our 2016 outlook for both adjusted
earnings per share and adjusted ebitda
* Same-Restaurant sales increased 3.6 percent at north
america system restaurants in q1 of 2016
* Ceo emil brolick intends to retire from management duties
with company at time of company's annual meeting of stockholders
on may 26, 2016
* Remains on track with its plan to reduce its
company-operated restaurant ownership to approximately 5 percent
of total system
* Brolick will be succeeded as ceo by current president and
chief financial officer todd penegor
* As part of plan, company intends to sell a total of
approximately 315 restaurants to franchisees during 2016
* Penegor will transition his duties as cfo to gunther
plosch during month of may
* Expects that brolick will continue to serve on company's
board of directors following his retirement
* Company on track to achieve 2020 north america system
goals
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Investigation into unusual credit card activity is nearing
completion
* Believes that malware affected one particular point of
sale system at fewer than 300 of about 5,500 franchised north
america restaurants
* Based on investigation to date, about 50 franchise
restaurants suspected of experiencing, or have found to have,
unrelated cybersecurity issues
* Believes that malware, installed through use of
compromised third-party vendor credentials started in fall of
2015
* Company expects that it will receive a final report from
its investigator in near future
* Company has revised its reporting methodology for
same-restaurant sales, beginning with q1 of 2016
* Under new methodology, company includes restaurants in its
comparable sales base as soon as reimaged restaurants reopen
* Change in methodology did not impact reported 2016
first-quarter north america system same-restaurant sales results
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $1.31
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect to generate second-quarter same-restaurant sales
growth somewhat below full year target
* "remain confident in our full-year same-restaurant sales
outlook of approximately 3 percent for north america system"
* "as we look to q2, performance of our '4 for $4' promotion
remains solid with addition of our crispy chicken blt to
offering"
* Co and its franchisees plan to reimage 430 total north
america system restaurants and build 110 new north america
restaurants in 2016
* Increasing outlook for 2016 adjusted ebitda to down 1
percent to up 1 percent compared to 2015 from its prior guidance
of down 2 percent to flat
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $378.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $352.1
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.38
to $0.40
