BRIEF-The Wendy's Company reports Q1 EPS of $0.09 from continuing operations

* We are increasing our 2016 outlook for both adjusted earnings per share and adjusted ebitda

* Same-Restaurant sales increased 3.6 percent at north america system restaurants in q1 of 2016

* Ceo emil brolick intends to retire from management duties with company at time of company's annual meeting of stockholders on may 26, 2016

* Remains on track with its plan to reduce its company-operated restaurant ownership to approximately 5 percent of total system

* Brolick will be succeeded as ceo by current president and chief financial officer todd penegor

* As part of plan, company intends to sell a total of approximately 315 restaurants to franchisees during 2016

* Penegor will transition his duties as cfo to gunther plosch during month of may

* Expects that brolick will continue to serve on company's board of directors following his retirement

* Company on track to achieve 2020 north america system goals

* Investigation into unusual credit card activity is nearing completion

* Believes that malware affected one particular point of sale system at fewer than 300 of about 5,500 franchised north america restaurants

* Based on investigation to date, about 50 franchise restaurants suspected of experiencing, or have found to have, unrelated cybersecurity issues

* Believes that malware, installed through use of compromised third-party vendor credentials started in fall of 2015

* Company expects that it will receive a final report from its investigator in near future

* Company has revised its reporting methodology for same-restaurant sales, beginning with q1 of 2016

* Under new methodology, company includes restaurants in its comparable sales base as soon as reimaged restaurants reopen

* Change in methodology did not impact reported 2016 first-quarter north america system same-restaurant sales results

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $1.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to generate second-quarter same-restaurant sales growth somewhat below full year target

* "remain confident in our full-year same-restaurant sales outlook of approximately 3 percent for north america system"

* "as we look to q2, performance of our '4 for $4' promotion remains solid with addition of our crispy chicken blt to offering"

* Co and its franchisees plan to reimage 430 total north america system restaurants and build 110 new north america restaurants in 2016

* Increasing outlook for 2016 adjusted ebitda to down 1 percent to up 1 percent compared to 2015 from its prior guidance of down 2 percent to flat

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $378.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $352.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

