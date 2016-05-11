BRIEF-Kelt Exploration sees 2016 FFO per share of $0.29

May 11 Kelt Exploration Ltd

* Sees fy 2016 average production of 21,500 boe per day, up from previous guidance of 21,000 boe per day

* Qtrly average production was 23,295 boe per day, up 46% from average production of 16,005 boe per day during q1 of 2015

* Sees fy 2016 production mix to be weighted 37% to oil & ngls and 63% to gas

* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures of $83.0 million, up 28% from previous guidance

* Sees 2016 FFO per share $0.29

* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly FFO per share c$0.04

* Quarterly revenue c$40.4 million