BRIEF-Kelt Exploration sees 2016 FFO per share of $0.29

May 11 Kelt Exploration Ltd
* Sees fy 2016 average production of 21,500 boe per day, up
from previous guidance of 21,000 boe per day
* Qtrly average production was 23,295 boe per day, up 46%
from average production of 16,005 boe per day during q1 of 2015
* Sees fy 2016 production mix to be weighted 37% to oil &
ngls and 63% to gas
* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures of $83.0 million, up
28% from previous guidance
* Sees 2016 FFO per share $0.29
* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three
months ended march 31, 2016
* Quarterly FFO per share c$0.04
* Quarterly revenue c$40.4 million
