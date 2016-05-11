BRIEF-Macy's reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.37

May 11 Macys Inc
* Company outlines plans to mitigate sustained headwinds,
lowers fiscal 2016 sales and earnings guidance
* On an owned basis, q1 comparable sales declined by 6.1
percent
* Continuing previously announced process for maximizing
value of company's real estate
* Comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis were down
by 5.6 percent in q1
* Says investing in front-line service and technology at
macy's and bloomingdale's.
* Board of directors has authorized an increase in quarterly
dividend on macy's common stock to 37.75 cents per share from
current 36 cents per share
* On may 6, 2016, company entered into a new $1.5 billion,
five-year credit agreement that will mature on may 6, 2021
* New $1.5 billion, five-year credit agreement replaces a
previous $1.5 billion facility maturing in may 2018
* Expects full-year 2016 comparable sales on an owned plus
licensed basis to decrease in range of 3 percent to 4 percent
* Top-Line fiscal 2016 sales expected to remain below our
initial expectations
* Previous guidance for eps was $3.80 to $3.90 per diluted
share in 2016
* Fy earnings per share view $3.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Plan for near-term improvement includes continued rollout
of in-store pilots of macy's backstage and bluemercury
* Company will continue its work to monetize unproductive
real estate
* To intensify expense reduction efforts
* Evaluating proposals from potential partners for jvs or
similar arrangements involving macy's flagship locations and
mall-based store portfolio
* Macy's, inc. Reports first quarter earnings per share of
37 cents (40 cents as adjusted)
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items
* Q1 sales $5.771 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.93 billion
* Q1 same store sales fell 5.6 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.40 excluding
items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)