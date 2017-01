May 11 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* Says John Sedor appointed interim CEO and chairman of the board

* Says board currently intends that Sedor will remain as chairman of board when a new CEO is appointed

* Says Doug Drysdale has agreed to step down as chairman of board, chief executive officer and president

* Pernix therapeutics announces CEO transition