BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs sign JV

May 11 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc
* Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs sign joint venture
agreement to manufacture conjugated therapeutic vaccines with
Stellar Klh(TM)
* Purpose of joint venture is to produce Neovacs' Kinoid
immunotherapy product candidates, including Ifna-Kinoid
* Joint venture company will be owned initially 70% by
Neovacs, with Stellar holding remaining 30% interest
* Says under terms of joint venture agreement, Stellar and
Neovacs will form a company in France
* JV will be governed by 3-member board of directors, two of
whom will be appointed by Neovacs and one appointed by Stellar
* Says joint venture has an initial ten-year term, renewable
for successive five-year terms
