BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.082

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Plaza Retail Reit
* Plaza Retail REIT announces solid results for the three months ended March 31, 2016
* Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.082
* Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly FFO per unit $0.080
* Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly property NOI was $15.3 million , up 2.9%
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring