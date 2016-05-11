BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.082

May 11 Plaza Retail Reit

* Plaza Retail REIT announces solid results for the three months ended March 31, 2016

* Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.082

* Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly FFO per unit $0.080

* Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly property NOI was $15.3 million , up 2.9%

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)