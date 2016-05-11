BRIEF-Service Corporation International raises quarterly dividend 8.3 pct to $0.13

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Service Corporation International :
* Service Corporation International declares increase in quarterly cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 8.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring