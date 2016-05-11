版本:
BRIEF-Service Corporation International raises quarterly dividend 8.3 pct to $0.13

May 11 Service Corporation International :

* Service Corporation International declares increase in quarterly cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 8.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

