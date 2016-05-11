BRIEF-Newtek Business Services Corp announces new stock repurchase program

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Newtek Business Services Corp. Announces new stock repurchase program

* Company expects to finance repurchases with available liquidity

* Directors approved a new share repurchase program under which co may repurchase up to 150,000 shares

* Termination date for this new repurchase program will be on november 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)