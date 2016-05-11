版本:
BRIEF-Nisource increases dividend 6.5 percent

May 11 Nisource Inc

* Declared a quarterly common dividend payment of 16.5 cents per share payable aug. 19, 2016

* Nisource increases dividend 6.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

