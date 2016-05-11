版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 03:17 BJT

BRIEF-Lennox International raises dividend 19 pct to $0.43/shr

May 11 Lennox International Inc :

* Lennox international increases dividend 19 percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐