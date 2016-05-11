BRIEF-Unico American Corp Q1 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Unico American Corp :
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $8.5 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring