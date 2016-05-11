版本:
BRIEF-Unico American Corp Q1 loss per share $0.04

May 11 Unico American Corp :

* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $8.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

