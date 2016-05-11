BRIEF-Canacol Energy Ltd reports Q1 results

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Canacol Energy Ltd
* Average production volumes increased 21% to 10,933 boepd for three months ended March 31, 2016
* Realized contractual corporate oil and gas sales averaging approximately 20,000 boepd versus 11,220 boepd for previous quarter
* AFFO for three months ended march 31, 2016 increased 59% to $13.5 million compared to $8.5 million for three months ended December 31, 2015
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.08
* Estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas production for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd
* Total corporate EBITDAX is anticipated to be approximately $135 million for calendar 2016
* Total petroleum & natural gas revenues for Q1 2016 increased 30% to $22.7 million versus $17.4 million for three months ended dec. 31, 2015
* Canacol energy ltd. increases first quarter sales 20% to 11,220 boepd and corporate netback 9% to $23.90/boe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring