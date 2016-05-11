BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Ltd reports 2016 Q1 results

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Freehold Royalties Ltd
* Qtrly gross revenue $24.9 million versus $27.8 million
* Freehold Royalties Ltd announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring