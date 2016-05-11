版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Ltd reports 2016 Q1 results

May 11 Freehold Royalties Ltd

* Qtrly gross revenue $24.9 million versus $27.8 million

* Freehold Royalties Ltd announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

