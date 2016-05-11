版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Merus Labs reports fiscal Q2 2016 results

May 11 Merus Labs International Inc

* Qtrly net revenue of $19.7 million, a 55 pct increase over Q2 2015

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA, without consideration of additional acquisitions, to be in $47 million to $50 million range

* For fiscal Q2 2016, company incurred a net loss of $3.4 million

* Merus Labs reports fiscal Q2 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐