BRIEF-Merus Labs reports fiscal Q2 2016 results

May 11 Merus Labs International Inc

* Qtrly net revenue of $19.7 million, a 55 pct increase over Q2 2015

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA, without consideration of additional acquisitions, to be in $47 million to $50 million range

* For fiscal Q2 2016, company incurred a net loss of $3.4 million

* Merus Labs reports fiscal Q2 2016 results