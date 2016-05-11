BRIEF-Izea reports Q1 loss per share $0.49

May 11 Izea Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 revenue rose 32 percent to $5.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 61 to 71 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $27 million to $30 million

* Says Q1 gross margin increased 200 basis points to 43%

* Revenue backlog at end of quarter was $9.0 million, including unbilled bookings of $5.6 million and unearned revenue of $3.4 million

* Q1 bookings increased 71% to $7.4 million

* Expects 2016 organic bookings to range between $33 million to $35 million