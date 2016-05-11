BRIEF-Izea reports Q1 loss per share $0.49

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Izea Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.49
* Q1 revenue rose 32 percent to $5.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 61 to 71 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $27 million to $30 million
* Says Q1 gross margin increased 200 basis points to 43%
* Revenue backlog at end of quarter was $9.0 million, including unbilled bookings of $5.6 million and unearned revenue of $3.4 million
* Q1 bookings increased 71% to $7.4 million
* Expects 2016 organic bookings to range between $33 million to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring