公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-EnSync reports Q3 loss per share $0.08

May 11 EnSync Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $100,000 versus $600,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

