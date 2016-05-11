版本:
BRIEF-Aviat Networks Q3 loss per share $0.11

May 11 Aviat Networks Inc

* Aviat networks announces fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $60.4 million versus $74.8 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

