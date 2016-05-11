BRIEF-Aviat Networks Q3 loss per share $0.11

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Aviat Networks Inc
* Aviat networks announces fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue $60.4 million versus $74.8 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring