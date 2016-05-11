版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Staar Surgical Q1 loss per share $0.20

May 11 Staar Surgical Co

* Staar surgical reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 sales $19.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐