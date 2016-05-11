版本:
BRIEF-Nuvectra reports Q1 loss per share $0.70

May 11 Nuvectra Corp

* Nuvectra reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.70

* Q1 revenue rose 76 percent to $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

