BRIEF-Chiasma Q1 loss per share $0.71

May 11 Chiasma Inc :

* Currently revisiting all areas of investment and resources in light of recent receipt of CRL

* Revisiting resources to potentially enable an overall reduction of its 2016 expenses and an extension of its cash runway beyond mid-2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.71

* Chiasma reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

