版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Colucid Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.85

May 11 Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says has received preliminary feedback on a single Phase 3 clinical trial, ranger,

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐