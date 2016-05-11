版本:
BRIEF-Cree files patent infringement counterclaims

May 11 Cree Inc

* Suit alleges infringement of two patents related to led bulbs

* Cree files patent infringement counterclaims in u.s. District court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

