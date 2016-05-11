BRIEF-Jetblue Airways' April load factor was 84.1 pct

May 11 Jetblue Airways Corp

* Load factor for april 2016 was 84.1 percent, a decrease of 1.6 points from april 2015

* Preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of april decreased approximately 12.5 percent

* Preliminary completion factor was 99.3 percent and its on-time performance was 78.9 percent

* April available seat miles up 10.8%; april revenue passenger miles up 8.6%