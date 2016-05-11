BRIEF-Jetblue Airways' April load factor was 84.1 pct

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Jetblue Airways Corp
* Load factor for april 2016 was 84.1 percent, a decrease of 1.6 points from april 2015
* Preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of april decreased approximately 12.5 percent
* Preliminary completion factor was 99.3 percent and its on-time performance was 78.9 percent
* April available seat miles up 10.8%; april revenue passenger miles up 8.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring