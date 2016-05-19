版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 06:32 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ten Peaks Coffee qtrly net income per share $0.13 (May 11)

(Corrects headline and first bullet in May 11 brief to an income of $0.13 per share from a loss of $0.13 per share)

May 11 Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc

* Qtrly net income per share $0.13

* Qtrly sales $20.7 million versus $ 21.6 million

* Swdcc's annual processing volumes are expected to continue growing in 2016

* Ten peaks coffee company reports results for Q1 2016; earnings per share up and production capacity added in the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐