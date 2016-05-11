版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Resonant Inc Q1 loss per share $0.42

May 11 Resonant Inc

* Resonant inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

