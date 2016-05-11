BRIEF-Star Bulk announces changes to its board of directors

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Star Bulk Carriers
* Star bulk carriers corp says appointment of nikolaos karellis to board as class a director and member of audit committee
* Star bulk carriers corp says will not fill, temporarily, seat made vacant by resignation of renee kemp from board in march 2016
* Oaktree capital management l.p. And its affiliates thereof retain right to designate an additional director to board
* Star bulk announces changes to its board of directors
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring