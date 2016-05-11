版本:
BRIEF-Manning & Napier preliminary AUM of $38.1 bln at April 30, 2016

May 11 Manning & Napier Inc

* Reported preliminary assets under management of $38.1 billion at april 30, 2016 , compared with $34.7 billion at march 31 , 2016

* Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports april 30, 2016 assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

