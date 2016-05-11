版本:
BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group names Mark Horgan chief investment officer

May 11 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group names Mark Horgan executive vice president, Chief Investment Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

