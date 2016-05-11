版本:
BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings subsidiary, Ergobaby, closes acquisition of Baby Tula

May 11 Compass Diversified Holdings

* Compass diversified holdings subsidiary, ergobaby, closes acquisition of baby tula Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

