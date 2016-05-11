版本:
BRIEF-Spire announces public offering of 1.85 mln shares of common stock

May 11 Spire Inc :

* Spire Inc says intends to use proceeds to fund portion of consideration for pending acquisition of mobile gas and willmut gas

* Spire announces public offering of 1,850,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

