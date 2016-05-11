BRIEF-Trevali qtrly net earnings of $827,000

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Trevali Reports Q1
* Trevali mining corp qtrly net earnings of $827,000 or $0.00 per share
* Trevali mining qtrly production of 13.7 million payable pounds of zinc, 6.4 million payable pounds of lead, 221,324 payable ounces of silver at santander mill
* 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring